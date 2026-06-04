AMOA Tech School Next Month in Chicago

The first AMOA Regional Tech School of the year is scheduled for July 21-22 at the Hilton Garden Inn – Chicago O’Hare Airport. (Click here for the hotel reservation form and be sure to complete and return to [email protected] no later than June 17.)

Day 1’s agenda will have a jukebox and darts session with TouchTunes/Arachnid, a networking lunch, a pool table session with Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball, a jukebox session with AMI Entertainment and a networking reception and dinner.

Day 2 will feature a crane session with Tommy Hendley of B & H Vending & Amusement, a pinball session led by Burnham, and presentations on ATMs and payment systems with Venco Business Solutions and Amusement Connect, respectively.

Click here or visit www.amoa.com to learn more about the event. Details for the association’s November Tech School in Charlotte, North Carolina, are still be finalized.