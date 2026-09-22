AMOA Tech School Heading to Charlotte

Following a record-setting turnout at their July gathering in Chicago, AMOA’s Regional Tech School will be in association president Tommy Hendley’s Charlotte, North Carolina, from Nov. 3-4.

The two-day program – and the 11th event since the school’s inception – will feature six specialized technical training tracks “designed to help operators and technicians build practical, hands-on skills across a wide range of equipment.”

For registration information, visit www.amoa.com/education/amoa-regional-tech-school.