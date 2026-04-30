AMOA Tech School Events This Summer and Fall

AMOA’s Regional Tech School is hitting the road this year, heading to Chicago and Charlotte. First stop is July 21-22 at the Hilton Garden Inn-Chicago O’Hare and the second is Nov. 3-4 at a TBA location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The two-day sessions include tech topics around jukeboxes, dartboards, ATMs, pinball machines, payment systems, cranes and more.

Click here to register or visit www.amoa.com to learn more. The cost is $599 per person for AMOA members. Non-members pay a $999 rate. Contact [email protected] for details.