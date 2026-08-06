AMOA Tech School Draws Record Attendance

The AMOA Regional Tech School kicked off its 2026 training season with a record-setting turnout, the association reported, welcoming 45 attendees to their fifth annual tech-focused event in Chicago.

The two-day program featured seven specialized technical training tracks designed to help operators and technicians build “practical, hands-on skills across a wide range of equipment.”

Training sessions covered jukeboxes (both AMI and TouchTunes), dart boards, cranes, pinball, payment systems, ATMs and a new course on Valley pool table recovering.

“The AMOA Tech School invited subject matter experts in the amusement industry to teach technicians and business owners about a wide variety of equipment,” said Brittany Cumming of ATM Merchant Services. “It doesn’t matter how long you have been in the industry – whether you’re just beginning or have been in the industry for decades, you will learn something. I personally learned a lot of information and was able to meet a lot of great leaders.”

The Chicago event marked the first of two AMOA Regional Tech Schools scheduled for 2026. The next program will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Nov. 3-4.