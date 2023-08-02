AMOA Tech School Coming to Pittsburgh

AMOA’s Regional Tech School in Pittsburgh will be held Aug. 17-18 at the Doubletree by Hilton Pittsburgh International Airport. While the special hotel rate has expired, you can still click here to register for the event.

AMOA members are charged $499 per person; non-member cost is $999.

Attendees can expect to get hands-on education on the following topics: Jukebox Tech with AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes; Payment Systems with Amusement Connect; Tech Session with Banilla Games; Crane Tech Session with AMOA operator Tommy Hendley; ATM Tech Session with Venco Business Solutions; and Pinball Tech Session with AMOA operator Bob Burnham.