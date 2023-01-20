AMOA Tech School Begins Wednesday

The first AMOA Regional Tech School of 2023 will be held Jan. 25-26 at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Los Angeles in Downey, Calif.

The school runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 25, followed by a networking reception and dinner that night from 5-7 p.m. On Jan. 26, it’ll run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch is included both days. There will be technical sessions on jukeboxes, cranes, payment systems, pinballs and ATMs.

Any questions can be directed to AMOA’s Maggie Kapinos at [email protected] or by calling 815-893-6010. Visit www.amoa.com/regional-tech-school to learn more.