AMOA Taking Their Educational Show “On the Road”

“Resilience” is the theme of the AMOA’s upcoming members-only On the Road continuing education, taking place Oct. 20-21 at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Ill.

On the schedule Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 20) are facility tours (details to be announced). Then on Thursday, education gets in full swing with a keynote address by Jarrett Payton, son of NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton, titled “Lessons from My Father.” Other sessions include one that explains cryptocurrency, a program with Play Mechanix’s George Petro titled “From Concept to Distribution: The Making of an Amusement Game,” a legislative luncheon with an update from the experts at Dentons (AMOA’s D.C.-based legislative firm), a focus on marketing, an industry panel on “Leveraging Promotions for Better ROI” and a roundtable on operational efficiency.

Following those –– and brand-new this year –– is an associate member showcase on Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The companies participating are: AMI, Arachnid 360, AVS Companies, Banilla Games, Incredible Technologies, Intercard, SMART Software, Stern Pinball, Really Big Crane Company, Valley Dynamo and Venco.

Registration information can be found at www.amoa.com. If you’re not an AMOA member, maybe now’s the time. Go to that same URL to learn more and take advantage of the association’s various programs such as On the Road.