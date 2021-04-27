AMOA State Council Meeting Reassesses the Landscape

AMOA held its annual State Council Meeting last week, April 22-24, at the Sheraton Mesa at Wrigleyville West in Mesa, Ariz. “Reassessing the Landscape” was the event’s theme and highlights included an outing at Dobson Ranch Golf Club, a legislative update from AMOA’s counsel Dentons and panels that gave different business perspectives from around the country.

With the golf outing and a welcome reception held on April 22, the following day was all about meetings under the Reassessing the Landscape theme – hearing updates from various manufacturers, suppliers and operators.

One panel included Josh Pick of Incredible Technologies, Nate McQuillen of Smart Software and Gary Stern of Stern Pinball; another included John Margold of AMI Entertainment, Dan Lewicki of Banilla Games, Bill Allen of Intercard and Jamie Sura of TouchTunes.

John Russell and Margeaux Plaisted of Dentons gave the group a legislative update from Washington in a panel moderated by AMOA Government Relations chair Tim Zahn.

“Although we typically open the meeting to invited guests and sponsors, due to limited space and to maintain social distancing, we had to limit this year’s event to State Council Members and AMOA Game Master sponsors,” reported Lori Schneider, the association’s executive VP.