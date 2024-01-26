AMOA State Council Meeting Held in San Diego

The 2024 AMOA State Council Meeting was held Jan. 25-27 at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley in Southern California. The annual gathering joined state association executives and leadership, as well as industry leaders without an active state association.

The event is an opportunity to get a state-by-state picture of the amusement industry, keeping attendees in the know on what’s happening around the country. AMOA’s legislative counsel Dentons also provides a national legislative update.

Of course, the State Council Meeting is also a social event where golf and a welcome cocktail reception were on the docket.

RePlay will have full coverage of the event in our March issue.