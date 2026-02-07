AMOA State Council Meeting Held in Orlando

AMOA’s annual State Council Meeting took place this year from Jan. 28-30 at the Renaissance Orlando Airport in Florida. The event, themed “States Empowering Progress, Together,” was attended by 67 state council members and sponsors. This year, 25 states were represented.

AMOA Executive Vice President Lori Schneider noted, “AMOA serves as the conduit for bringing state associations together annually from around the country to share successes, challenges and opportunities.”

With that in mind, the meeting kicked off Wednesday evening with an engaging cocktail reception where attendees gathered to make introductions, network and catch up since last year’s event in San Antonio.

On Thursday morning, the official meeting was underway and led by this year’s state association chair, Bret Clostermery and vice-chair, Scott Renville. The two welcomed attendees and recognized the 11 first-time state council attendees.

Additionally, individual state reports were delivered, providing attendees with a recap on the activity happening in each respective state since last year’s gathering. There were also two guest speakers – AMOA legislative counsel John Russell of DGA Group and Paul Jenson of Taft Law. They provided detailed updates on the dynamics in D.C. and legalized gaming around the country, respectively.

To cap off the event, AMOA presented more than $12,000 in state rebate checks to state associations and more than $6,000 was raised for AMOA Coin-Op Cares.

The 2027 State Council Meeting will be held in San Diego next January.