AMOA Shares U.S. Coin Inventory News

Due to COVID-19’s disruption of the supply chain for U.S. coinage, AMOA is urging operators to “hold on to their coin to keep their route functioning where coin is needed.” The association reports it’s beginning to hear about coin availability becoming an issue, especially in areas that have reopened.

According to the Federal Reserve, a temporary coin order allocation is in place at all Reserve Bank offices and Federal Reserve coin distribution locations as of June 15.

“The Federal Reserve is working on several fronts to mitigate the effects of low coin inventories,” it said. “This includes managing the allocation of existing Fed inventories, working with the Mint, as issuing authority, to minimize coin supply constraints and maximize coin production capacity, and encouraging depository institutions to order only the coin they need to meet near‐term customer demand.”