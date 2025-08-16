AMOA Route Operator Series Starts Aug. 26

AMOA will soon host the first in a series of webinars designed for entrepreneurs looking to grow an amusement route. The first will be Tips for Starting and Growing an Amusement Route, led by Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball/Paradise Distributing) and Tommy Hendley (B&H Amusements), held at 3 p.m. Central time on Aug. 26.

“Pinball enthusiast Bob Burnham and crane operator Tommy Hendley turned amusement route operators will share how they began their amusement business as a side hustle just over a decade ago,” AMOA explained.

“Learn what they wished they knew then that they know now, and tips for launching and growing a successful amusement route.”

AMOA members can click here to register.