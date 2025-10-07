AMOA Route Operator Series on Pinball Today

If you’d like some tips for starting and growing pinball on your route, you’re in luck. Join AMOA for a webinar today, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. Central time on the topic. The discussion will be led by industry vets Bob Burnham and Tommy Hendley. Click here to register.

The pair will go over the life cycle of pinball games, connectivity, showcasing on location for maximum profit, launch parties, repairs and whatever questions you might have about operating pins.

This is the second webinar in AMOA’s Route Operator Series. If you’d like access to the first one, Tips for Starting and Growing and Amusement Route, email [email protected].

You can also visit www.amoa.memberclicks.net/upcoming-webinars to see the association’s archive and also keep tabs on what’s coming up.