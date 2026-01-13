AMOA Route Operator Series on ATMs Today

AMOA’s Route Operator Series kicks off today, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m. Central time. The free webinar will feature industry experts Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball) and Tommy Hendley (B & H Amusements) and focus on ATMs. Click here to register.

The association’s communications, marketing and membership manager Maggie Kapinos said that all are welcome to join the webinars, though AMOA members get access to recordings of the events.

AMOA wrote: “Adding ATMs to your route can create a reliable, recurring revenue stream – but knowing how and where to start is key. This webinar will walk operators through the benefits of placing ATMs alongside existing routes, how to identify strong locations, and the basic steps to launch successfully. Attendees will gain practical insights on setup, compliance considerations, and strategies to maximize profitability while minimizing risk.”

