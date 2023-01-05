AMOA Regional Tech School Kicks Off 2023 in California

AMOA will have their first Regional Tech School of the year at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Los Angeles in Downey, Calif., from Jan. 25-26.

The school runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 25, followed by a networking reception and dinner that night from 5-7 p.m. On Jan. 26, it’ll run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch is included both days. There will be technical sessions on jukeboxes, cranes, payment systems, pinballs and ATMs.

Click here to register and learn more. Any questions can be directed to AMOA’s Maggie Kapinos at [email protected] or by calling 815-893-6010. Click here to make your room reservation by Jan. 10 at the preferred AMOA rate.