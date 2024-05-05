AMOA Regional Tech School in Minneapolis

AMOA is heading to the Midwest for the first of three Regional Tech School classes this year. They’ll be at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Bloomingdale, Minn., from June 20-21.

Attendees can expect the agenda to include jukebox tech sessions with AMI and TouchTunes; an ATM tech session with Venco Business Solutions; a payment system tech session with Amusement Connect; and pinball and crane tech sessions.

The school will run June 20 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with a reception and networking dinner to follow. June 21’s seminars will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Both days include lunch. For more details, click here or contact Maggie Kapinos at 815-893-6010.