AMOA Regional Tech School in Late June

The next AMOA Regional Tech School will be held at the Sheraton Suites Philadelphia Airport from June 24-25. Tech sessions on jukeboxes, dart boards, ATMs, pinball machines, payment systems and cranes are on the agenda.

On Tuesday, June 24, the tech school runs from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and includes lunch. A networking reception and dinner will follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, June 25, the tech school schedule is 8 a.m.-2 p.m., also including lunch.

Hotel reservations must be made through AMOA by May 20 to secure the $149 per night rate. Click here for hotel information.

Click here to register for the event. Registration ends May 31. The AMOA member fee is $499 per person; it’s $875 for non-members. Email [email protected] for additional information.