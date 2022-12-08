AMOA Regional Tech School Hits Los Angeles

AMOA is kicking of 2023 with their next Regional Tech School at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Los Angeles in Downey, Calif., from Jan. 25-26.

On Jan. 25, the tech school runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., including lunch. From 5-7 p.m., they’ll host a networking reception and dinner. On Jan. 26, it’ll run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., including lunch.

Hotel reservations can be made at this link by Dec. 25. Rates are $155 per night. Contact AMOA’s Maggie Kapinos for more information at 815-893-6010 or email [email protected].