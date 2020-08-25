AMOA Presses for Covid Relief

AMOA recently sent out a message to members suggesting they contact their Congressional representatives in support of the Phase 4 Covid relief bill.

“AMOA’s Legislative Team has been doing outreach to our champions on the Hill to let them know the stress of this gridlock, and especially the needs of our industry, but now we need your help,” the association wrote. “While Congress is back at home waiting on an agreement, now is an opportune time to reach out to your local Representative and Senator. Tell them that we need their support and share the impact this legislative impasse is having on your local business.”

Be sure to tell them who you are, where you’re located and how your small business is being impacted, AMOA suggested. Find your Representative here and your Senators here.