AMOA Partner Perks Program Gives Discounts

AMOA recently announced the return of their Partner Perks Program, which gives members access to exclusive discounts and special offers from participating associate members.

“Coordinated annually by the AMOA Membership Committee, the program is designed to help operators save on products and services while maximizing the value of their AMOA membership,” the association remarked.

This year’s program features offers from AMI Entertainment, Fun Company, Game Exchange, Paradise Distribution, Pyramid Technologies, RePlay Magazine, S&B Candy & Toy, TouchTunes and TrustWorkz.

A printed copy of the 2026 Partner Perks directory was included with each member’s Annual Membership Directory, which was sent earlier this month.

Email [email protected] to request a digital copy.