AMOA Operator Discussion Today Focused On Reopening

With most states around the country now open in some capacity, AMOA is a conducting a virtual operator roundtable discussion on the topic today, May 19, at 2 p.m. Central time. Register here.

Panelists include Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending, Rick LaFleur of I.F. LaFleur & Son, Jamie Meyer of JLM Entertainment and Chip O’Hara of Midwest Coin Concepts. They will discuss what the picture is for reopening around the country and having a preparedness plan for your business with COVID-19 in mind.

The forum will allow AMOA operators to share what reopening looks like in their state or locality, specifically pertaining to bars, restaurants and other places they operate. They’ll also be able to discuss the preparations they’ve made and the necessary adjustments they’ll be making moving forward. Learn more at www.amoa.com.