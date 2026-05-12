AMOA-NY’s Danny Frank Gets Integrity Award

Pace-O-Matic and its founder, Michael Pace, presented their Integrity Award to Danny Frank, executive director of the Amusement and Music Operators Assn. of New York, during the association’s annual gala, held April 20 in New York City.

In addition to his work on behalf of the region’s operators, Pace-O-Matic says, “he is also a dedicated champion of the amusement industry. In his role, he has set the example for advocacy with integrity – holding our politicians and our peers accountable. Something that is often easier said than done.”

Michael Pace, founder of the skill game developer, made the presentation. “In his role as executive director, Danny Frank has worked hard to defend the organization and the industry against bad public policy,” he said. “He has been a steadfast advocate for our amusement operators and works to support policy measures that will ensure the growth of the coin-op industry here in New York and beyond.”

The Pace-O-Matic Integrity Award recognizes individuals in the amusement industry or related fields who exemplify the highest standards of integrity. “Recipients are those who consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors. The mission of the award is to recognize not just what one achieves but how they achieve it,” stated the company.

“Thank you, Michael and Karmin Pace, for this wonderful honor, what a true surprise,” said Danny Frank. “It is humbling to be included along with the past honorees for this award, and I thank you for sharing this with me tonight at our annual gala.”

The award to Frank is the fifth Integrity Award presented. Previous recipients include Larry Hilimire of Stanton Automatics in New York, former Wyoming legislator Tom Walters, Pace-O-Matic CEO Paul Goldean and industry veteran Marty Glazman (his honors presented during a gathering coinciding with this spring’s Amusement Expo).

Michael Pace is particularly fond of a famous saying by Mark Twain: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” The Integrity Award is intended to celebrate those who live by this example, he said. The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art, featuring a clear, luminous structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two are alike.