The Amusement and Music Operators Assn. of New York had their 2023 annual gala back in April and recently shared their souvenir video of the event. It is available here (www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkjFagj077k).

This year’s event honored Pace-O-Matic founder and chairman Michael Pace and was held at Ben and Jack’s Steakhouse in Manhattan.

For more information on the association, email executive director Danny Frank at [email protected] or give him a call at 802-362-4034.