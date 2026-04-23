AMOA-NY Honors Britannie Betti

Betson Enterprises’ Brittannie Betti was introduced as AMOA-NY’s Woman of the Year on April 22 at a ceremony at Benjamin Steakhouse in New York City.

Accepting the award, she said: “Tonight is just not about me, but about all of you in this room who have helped me to get to where I am through all of your support.” She thanked her family, “who have always been my biggest cheerleaders when it came to my ambitions.”

And she recognized Bob Geshine for his mentorship. “I could only imagine to be as smart or have as much business acumen as he does one day.” She also thanked Betson execs Kevin Fritz and Bob Dipipi, “for always pushing me to be better and wanting me to succeed.”

On her selection, AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg said, “Our industry would be incredibly well-served if over the next several years there were several hundred more Britannies working as operators, distributors, manufacturers or service providers to build the leadership of the next generation.”

Also celebrated during the night was Oscar-nominated songwriter Melissa Manchester, who is the association’s Jukebox Artist of the Year.

Michael Pace also delivered a Pace-O-Matic Integrity Award to AMOA-NY’s longtime executive director, Danny Frank.