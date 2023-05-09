AMOA-NY Holds Annual Gala, Honors Michael Pace

AMOA-NY held its Annual Gala at Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse in New York City on April 24. The event honored Pace-O-Matic founder and chairman Michael Pace.

Speaking on the importance of AMOA-NY, the association’s president of 15 years Ken Goldberg emphasized how different levels of government have many policies that continue to make business difficult for operators.

“When I was asked to take this job, I planned to stay for two years. Somehow, I am still here! And AMOA-NY is here to stay.” Among their fights have been repealing NYC’s tax on coin-op devices.

Introducing Michael Pace, Goldberg said the theme of the event was opportunity and optimism as he went over the guest of honor’s impressive five-decade history. “We need to be inspired, we need to learn from Michael Pace’s dynamic and courageous success,” he said, highlighting many of Pace’s new product launches, a number of them “firsts” in amusement games.

The association also presented Gary Puckett & The Union Gap with their 2023 AMOA-NY Jukebox Artist of the Year Award.