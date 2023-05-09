Trending
AMOA-NY Holds Annual Gala, Honors Michael Pace

AMOA-NY held its Annual Gala at Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse in New York City on April 24. The event honored Pace-O-Matic founder and chairman Michael Pace.

Betson Enterprises/H. Betti Industries CEO Bob Geschine (right), a major supporter of AMOA-NY, greets the two guests of honor at the 2023 Annual Gala – Pace-O-Matic founder and chairman, “Man of the Year” Michael Pace (center) together with Gary Puckett.

Speaking on the importance of AMOA-NY, the association’s president of 15 years Ken Goldberg emphasized how different levels of government have many policies that continue to make business difficult for operators.

“When I was asked to take this job, I planned to stay for two years. Somehow, I am still here! And AMOA-NY is here to stay.” Among their fights have been repealing NYC’s tax on coin-op devices.

Introducing Michael Pace, Goldberg said the theme of the event was opportunity and optimism as he went over the guest of honor’s impressive five-decade history. “We need to be inspired, we need to learn from Michael Pace’s dynamic and courageous success,” he said, highlighting many of Pace’s new product launches, a number of them “firsts” in amusement games.

The association also presented Gary Puckett & The Union Gap with their 2023 AMOA-NY Jukebox Artist of the Year Award.

From left to right at the event: Roger Sperlbaum of Entertainment Experts, Matt Pascal of Entertainment Experts, AMOA-NY Vice President Joe Bossolina of McGee Amusements, Ahmar Tayyabi of KioSoft, Jason Rubin of Entertainment Experts and AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg of Emerson Amusements.

Pictured is Gary Puckett (center) of Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, the iconic music group chosen as AMOA-NY’s 2023 “Jukebox Artist of the Year” along with AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg (right) (Emerson Amusements) and AMOA President Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending).

