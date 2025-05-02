AMOA-NY Annual Gala Packs Club 101 in NYC

The Amusement & Music Owners Assn. of New York held their Annual Gala at Club 101 in New York City on April 28 with an all-time high attendance of 170 guests. In addition to their celebration of Apple Industries COO Scott Avery as Man of the Year, the association named 5-time GRAMMY nominee Maria Muldaur as their Jukebox Artist of the Year.

Muldaur told stories about her first encounter with a jukebox at age 5 back in 1947 and her early career in the ’60s, when she met “a young man from Minnesota named Bob Dylan.”

“Jukeboxes have long been an important feature of American culture,” she said at the gala. “They provide a way for people from every spectrum of our society to be exposed to and enjoy all kinds of great music in a shared communal way, at all sorts of gathering places, diners, bars, clubs and more. I love jukeboxes and hope they will continue to be a part of our entertainment culture for many, many years to come.”