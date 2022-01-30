AMOA-NY Annual Gala April 25 in Manhattan

You can now make reservations for the AMOA-NY Annual Gala, to be held at Ben and Jack’s in New York City on April 25. The association, which will be holding its first gala since 2019, will be honoring Chris Brady, the vice president of sales for LAI Games. They will also feature a Jukebox Artist of the Year.

“AMOA-NY’s 2022 award is a true honor to be recognized by the customers we serve,” Brady said. “AMOA-NY has navigated through challenging times. The Annual Gala on April 25 will be a demonstration of support for the operator and a celebration of the importance of their strength and vitality to our industry.”

Brady joins a group of past AMOA-NY honorees that include Rick Kirby, Bob Geschine, Kevin Fritz, David Cohen, Mike Maas, Eugene Jarvis, Chuck Peitz, Allen Weisberg, Phil Cohn, Nina Byron, John Margold and Jamie Sura.

Tickets for AMOA-NY members are $400 per person and non-member tickets cost $500 per person. For more information, reach out to Executive Director Danny Frank at [email protected] or 212-279-1041.