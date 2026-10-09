AMOA Mid-Year Meeting Approves Upcoming Board

AMOA held their annual Mid-Year Board Meeting from Sept. 25-29 at the Margaritaville Hotel in Nashville and elected a new board and slate of officers for the 2027-28 year.

Scott John of Amuse-O-Matic will be the association’s president; Jim Tartal of Scottdale Music Service will be its first vice president; Jeff Prescott of Valley Vending Service will be treasurer; and Bret Clostermery of Modern Gaming Company will be secretary.

The vice president class of 2030 includes Ira Miller of Red Line Vending; Scott Renville of Board Machine Inc.; and Maria Trent of Back Alley Lanes. Filling two vacancies in the director class of 2029 are Nick Sunday of Alpine Vending & Video and Marcus Zappa of Lorain Music Company.

All of their terms will begin at the close of Amusement Expo on March 18, 2027. Each year, the new board is elected by a committee of past presidents, the current president, and representatives from each vice president and director class with a non-expiring term.

AMOA’s executive vice president Lori Schneider noted: “During the meeting, the committee individually interviews all the candidates and puts together a slate that is presented to the board for ratification.”

The association’s Mid-Year Board Meeting is also an opportunity for AMOA leadership to review and discuss programs and services offered to members and get into the nitty-gritty regarding other association business.

A part of that is organizing the AMOA State Council Meeting, which next year will be at the Hilton San Diego Airport/Harbor Island from Jan. 20-22. The theme – “State by State. Better Together” – “will build upon the sharing and collaboration between state associations taking place at this event each year,” Schneider said.

The 2027 agenda will include a national legislative update from John Russell of DGA Group, a gaming update from Paul Jenson of Taft Law, individual state reports and an open forum discussion.

Other specific sessions on the docket are: “At the Table: Building Legislative Relationships that Matter”; “Who’s Next? Finding and Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders”; and “Grow, Engage, Retain: Strategies for a Stronger Membership.”

The AMOA State Council Meeting is designed for state association executives, state association volunteer leadership and industry leaders who do not currently have an active state association. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. (For registration information, email [email protected].)

Back in Nashville at the Mid-Year Board Meeting, future association president Scott John was honored on Sept. 28 with their Above & Beyond Award for “all the work he and his company put into making sure we were able to host a stellar game room on Capitol Hill during the annual D.C. Fly-In hosted by AMOA and AAMA.”

At the event’s closing dinner, more than $5,000 was raised for the AMOA Coin-Op Cares Education & Charitable Foundation. The foundation will continue awarding higher scholarship amounts for its Wayne E. Hesch Scholarships for the 2027-2028 academic year.

To date, they’ve awarded more than $1.8 million via the fund. Applications for the 2027-28 year are available now and are due by Feb. 19, 2027. More info is at www.amoa.com.