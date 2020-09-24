AMOA Membership Dues: “Pay What You Can” in 2021

During its 2020 Mid-Year Board Meeting, the AMOA directors voted to extend all membership through the end of 2021. That said, members will receive their dues invoice in late November or early December asking them to update profile information and to pay what they can – whether it’s the full amount, nothing or something in between, the association said.

“AMOA’s tagline is Building Engagement in Real Life,” said AMOA President Greg Trent, “and right now real life is exceedingly challenging for a good majority of our members’ businesses.

“Most importantly, we want our members to stay engaged with AMOA so they can access programs and services to help them continue to navigate these uncertain times regardless of their ability to pay 2021 dues.” Learn more at www.amoa.com.