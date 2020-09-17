AMOA Makes Sam Westgate President of 2021-22 Board

A hybrid version of AMOA’s Mid-Year Board Meeting was conducted this past weekend at the Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Fla. AMOA directors were given the option of attending virtually or in-person for the three-day meeting, which resulted in the selection of the 2021-22 board (whose appointments will begin at the close of the 2021 Amusement Expo on March 18).

With 23 directors attending in person and 17 virtually, AMOA said it was able to “conduct a significant amount of business in planning for 2021 programs and services, especially during these uncertain and challenging times.”

Principal officers for 2021-22 include Sam Westgate (center) of J&J Ventures as president; Tim Zahn (left) of American Amusement Arcade as first vice president; Luke Adams (right) of Pioneer Vending as treasurer; and Michael Martinez of N2 Industries as secretary.

The vice president class of 2024 included Jordan Barberio of Barberio Music Company; Bob Burnham of Paradise Pinball; and Tommy Hendley of B&H Amusements.

In other AMOA meeting news, its state association committee met and will begin moving forward with plans for a face-to-face AMOA State Council Meeting at the end of January, incorporating many of the safety protocols that were used at this meeting.

AMOA past president Gaines Butler was also recognized for his 20 years of contributions with this being his last Mid-Year Meeting serving on the board. Learn more about the association at www.amoa.com.