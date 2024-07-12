AMOA Legislative Advocacy Webinar Coming July 23

AMOA members are invited to join a webinar presented by the association’s legislative counsel, John Russell of Dentons, on July 23 at 10 a.m. Central time. Click here to register for the free digital event.

“August is a perfect time for AMOA members to conduct grassroots advocacy during the upcoming congressional August recess,” the association detailed.

During this webinar, Russell will discuss why it’s important for legislators to hear from you, share examples of opportunities where you can meet with Congress members and their staff, and provide a simple script and talking points to use during your visit.

He’ll also provide members with a national legislative update.