Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»AMOA Leadership Transition

AMOA Leadership Transition

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

AMOA’s new board of directors is now officially in place post-Amusement Expo, and consists of 1-year terms for its principal officers: President Greg Trent (Beyer & Brown), First Vice President Sam Westgate J&J Ventures, Treasurer Tim Zahn (American Amusement Arcade) and Secretary Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending).

Sam Westgate, Tim Zahn, Greg Trent and Luke Adams.

Joining them are the “Class of 2023” board members, consisting of eight operators and distributors from around the country: Ricky Baily (Bailey & Son Music Co.); Mark Cumming (ATM Merchant Services); John Farmer (Broadway Music); Ernie Jolly (Capital City Games & Music); Angel Portugues (All Brands Tampa Bay); Derek Sanders (DAS Variety Vending); Conrad Storz (Storz Amusements); and Jim Tartal (Scottdale Music Service). Learn more at www.amoa.com.

The “Class of 2023” AMOA board of directors.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.