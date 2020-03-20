AMOA Leadership Transition

AMOA’s new board of directors is now officially in place post-Amusement Expo, and consists of 1-year terms for its principal officers: President Greg Trent (Beyer & Brown), First Vice President Sam Westgate J&J Ventures, Treasurer Tim Zahn (American Amusement Arcade) and Secretary Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending).

Joining them are the “Class of 2023” board members, consisting of eight operators and distributors from around the country: Ricky Baily (Bailey & Son Music Co.); Mark Cumming (ATM Merchant Services); John Farmer (Broadway Music); Ernie Jolly (Capital City Games & Music); Angel Portugues (All Brands Tampa Bay); Derek Sanders (DAS Variety Vending); Conrad Storz (Storz Amusements); and Jim Tartal (Scottdale Music Service). Learn more at www.amoa.com.