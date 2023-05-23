Jules Millman in Hall of Fame

Jules Millman was employed by Chicago’s World Wide Distributors back in the 1960s when the dealership was owned and operated by Nate Feinstein with assistance from his successor Fred Skor. Around the end of the decade, the growing phenomenon of indoor shopping malls caught Millman’s attention as a possible location for game arcades.

His very first creation was born around 1969 (according to CodeWritePlay) at the Dixie Square Mall in Harvey, Ill. He called the store Aladdin’s Castle.

Jules left World Wide to open additional mall arcades and after around five years, he sold the “chain” to Bally Mfg. Corp. His fame within coin-op as the creator of the mall arcade has largely been forgotten today, so it’s time he was immortalized for his achievement by induction into the AAMA-led Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.