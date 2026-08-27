AMOA Invites Members to Pursue Leadership Roles

Since 1948, AMOA said they’ve attracted “the best and the brightest” in the industry to direct the organization. Now, it’s your turn.

“If you are passionate about the future of your business and the industry and wish to become active as a volunteer leader, you are encouraged to apply for a position on the AMOA board of directors,” the association said.

New directors will be elected during the AMOA’s Annual Membership Meeting, the next of which will be in March at Amusement Expo.