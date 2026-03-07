AMOA Innovator Entrants Highlighted Ahead of AEI 2026

AMOA recently noted their 26th annual Innovator Awards entrants on social media. The association encourages you to check out all of the new products. The awards will be given out at Amusement Expo’s Beers & Cheers event on March 18.
Here are the companies that submitted for consideration:
AMI Entertainment (booth #1632)
Amusement Connect (booth #1545)
Amusement Source International (booth #1327)
AVS Companies (booth #1353)
Bay Tek Entertainment (booth #2245)
Blue Motion Games (booth #2265)
BMI Merchandise (booth #1945)
Coastal Amusements (booth #2133)
EDC Remote.com (booth #1971)
Elaut Group (booth #1537)
Incredible Technologies (booth #1813)
LAI Games (booth #1445)
Pipeline Games (booth #2430)
Pop-A-Shot (booth #1245)
Primero Games (booth #2531)
S&B Cand & Toy / St. Louis Game Co. (booth #2467)
Sacoa Cashless System (booth #2015)
Team Play (booth #1601)
TouchMagix (booth #2001)
TouchTunes (booth #1845)