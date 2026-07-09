AMOA Hesch Scholarship Now Available for 2027-28

The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Education & Charitable Foundation board has opened their applications for the 2027-28 Wayne E. Hesch Scholarship, a program created back in 1985 that’s given $1.8 million to students nationwide.

All applicants must be connected to the amusement industry and sponsored by an active AMOA member.

Visit www.amoa.com/coin-op-cares/hesch-scholarship-program to access the scholarship application. The deadline will be Feb. 19, 2027. The association’s upcoming Hesch Scholarship Auction Fundraiser will be this year from Oct. 19-Nov. 2.