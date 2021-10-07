AMOA Hesch Scholarship Fundraising Goes Online

AMOA’s annual Hesch Scholarship fundraising program is transitioning to a new online format this year and will be held from Oct. 11-25. Set up your bidder profile at www.charityauction.bid/hesch. (Previously, they held the auction on the Amusement Expo floor, but have transitioned to this new format, holding it in the fall, following the formation of the joint AMOA/AAMA AEI Charity Fund.)

“We’ve worked hard to provide a diverse listing of items so there is something for everyone,” the association said. “All items listed have been donated by generous industry friends to help us raise the funds we need to award the Hesch Scholarships.”

Among the items at auction: Amazon gift cards, a Golden Tee machine and a collectible Star Wars pinball playfield from Stern. Learn more at www.charityauction.bid/hesch.