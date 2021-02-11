AMOA Hesch Scholarship Deadline Now March 31

AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Foundation has extended the deadline of the Hesch Scholarship to March 31, so if you or someone you know is navigating college in these uncertain times, the association says, apply today at www.amoa.com/scholarship.

Since starting in 1985, the scholarship program has awarded more than $1.2 million in college scholarships across the country. The scholarship, which raises funds through annual raffles at Amusement Expo, was named in memory of the late 1979 AMOA president Wayne Hesch.

Click here to download the application. Email [email protected] for additional information.