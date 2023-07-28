AMOA Goes to D.C.

AMOA’s executive director Lori Schneider, president Luke Adams, past president Tim Zahn and government relations chairman Joe Jacobson were in Washington, D.C., on July 12 to visit leadership offices of the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees to discuss issues pertinent to the industry.

Schneider told RePlay that the association’s top legislative priority is resolving bank account closures and ensuring access to cash – for ATM operators and their customers in the public. “Our members provide cash to the underbanked communities throughout the country,” she said. “We’re seeing more and more that these banks in rural parts of the country are starting to shut down branches.”

AMOA will be going back to D.C. in September, possibly in a joint trip with AAMA, and wants your voice to be heard, too. “We’re always open if there’s a member interested in joining us,” Schneider added. “We’d absolutely encourage them to attend.”

RePlay will have more coverage in our September issue and you can always reach out to AMOA for additional information at www.amoa.com.