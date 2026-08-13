AMOA Gearing Up for Hesch Scholarship Auction

The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Foundation is getting ready for its 5th Annual Hesch Scholarship Online Auction this October and is asking for donations from members, industry partners, manufacturers and operators.

They ask you to participate by donating an item, experience, service, gift certificate or monetary contribution.

Click here to download the donation form.

The online auction is scheduled to run from Oct. 19-Nov. 2. To date, AMOA has awarded more than $1.8 million to students across the country.