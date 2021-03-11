AMOA Game Master Hour Featuring Firestone Financial

AMOA’s upcoming Game Master Education Hour, held online on March 17 at noon Central time, will feature Firestone Financial discussing economic relief for the amusement and coin-op industries. Click here to register for the free webinar.

Panelists will include Firestone’s COO Mike Smith; senior sales executive Sal Cifala; VP of sales Mike Fisher; and head of marketing Leah Siporin. The four will discuss relief programs available to small businesses experience hardship due to Covid-19.

“As you navigate through long-term closures, ongoing event cancellations and continue operating restrictions, know that aid is available,” they said. The panel will also be available to answer any specific questions attendees have.

Learn more at www.amoa.com and www.firestonefinancial.com.