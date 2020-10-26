AMOA Cybersecurity Webinar This Wednesday

To wrap up Cybersecurity Awareness Month, AMOA will host a webinar on the topic this Wednesday, Oct. 28. Click here to register for the free event.

During the webinar, attendees will learn what types of events make their company technology vulnerable to attacks and what they can do today. The association notes that big and mid-sized companies get hacked all too often, and many of them could have been prevented.

If you can’t make it live, all of AMOA’s On Demand Education webinars are recorded and made available later at www.amoa.com/amoa-on-demand-education.