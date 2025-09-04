AMOA Continues On the Road in Chicago

AMOA’s On the Road educational program will be Oct. 22-23 at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Illinois. It includes an Arachnid 360 factory tour in addition to a product showcase.

The keynote speaker is Tony Leone of The Constance Group, who will give attendees “unstoppable strategies to help you crush the competition and claim your place at the top.”

Other sessions include a legislative luncheon with John Russell of DGA Group; “Optimizing App Features for Business Impact” with AMI Entertainment, Stern Pinball and TouchTunes; and industry roundtables.