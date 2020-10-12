AMOA Coin-Op Cares Says Shop on Amazon Day

If you plan on doing any shopping for Amazon Prime Day, which runs today and tomorrow (Oct. 13-14), AMOA Coin-Op Cares asks that you help their charitable foundation through your purchases.

It’s free to do and only takes a second. Just click here to shop through the Coin-Op Cares link. Then every time you log in to www.smile.amazon.com, you’ll see Coin-Op Cares as your charity of choice. If you’re shopping on a mobile device, open your Amazon Shopping app and turn on AmazonSmile by going into your settings.

To learn more, visit www.amoa.com/coin-op-cares.