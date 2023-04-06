AMOA Celebrates Innovator and Operator’s Choice Award Winners

During the Beers & Cheers reception on Wednesday of last week’s Amusement Expo, the AMOA announced this year’s winners of its coveted Innovator and Operator’s Choice Awards.

Explained AMOA, its judging team reviewed an impressive lineup of 30 entries from 20 companies for its Innovator Awards, selecting Barron Games for Birdly and Team Play for Carnival Wheel as the 2023 recipients.

Awarded 2023 AMOA Operator’s Choice awards were: TouchMagix (which is represented by the Elaut Group) for Carnival Cups, LAI Games for Rick & Morty Blips and Chitz; Pipeline Games for Perfect 10; and Team Play for Carnival Wheel.