AMOA Announces New Leadership at Show

AMOA has officially transitioned to its new board leadership following their annual meeting in Las Vegas.

The 2025-26 principal officers, elected last fall at the Mid-Year Board Meeting, took the helm at the conclusion of Amusement Expo. They are President Brian Brotsch of Knox Amusement, First Vice President Tommy Hendley of B & H Vending & Amusements, Treasurer Scott John of Amuse-O-Matic and Secretary Jim Tartal of Scottdale Music Service.

The new Class of 2028 directors are Scott Ausmus of National Entertainment Network, Shawn Fellows of Diamond Amusements, Chris Hale of Venco Business Solutions, Paul Patel of Encore Amusement of GA LLC, Jamie Rust of Amusement Unlimited, Maria Trent of Back Alley Lanes, Gage Whiteley of Pride Vending and Chris Pascaretti of Pascaretti Enterprises.

