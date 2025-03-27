Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»AMOA Announces New Leadership at Show

AMOA Announces New Leadership at Show

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

AMOA has officially transitioned to its new board leadership following their annual meeting in Las Vegas.

2025-2026 Principal Officers from left to right Secretary Jim Tartal, President Brian Brotsch, Treasurer Scott John (First Vice President Tommy Hendley not pictured).

The 2025-26 principal officers, elected last fall at the Mid-Year Board Meeting, took the helm at the conclusion of Amusement Expo. They are President Brian Brotsch of Knox Amusement, First Vice President Tommy Hendley of B & H Vending & Amusements, Treasurer Scott John of Amuse-O-Matic and Secretary Jim Tartal of Scottdale Music Service.

The new Class of 2028 directors are Scott Ausmus of National Entertainment Network, Shawn Fellows of Diamond Amusements, Chris Hale of Venco Business Solutions, Paul Patel of Encore Amusement of GA LLC, Jamie Rust of Amusement Unlimited, Maria Trent of Back Alley Lanes, Gage Whiteley of Pride Vending and Chris Pascaretti of Pascaretti Enterprises.

To get involved yourself, visit www.amoa.com.

Class of 2028 directors, from left to right: Scott Ausmus, Gage Whiteley, Jamie Rust, Maria Trent, Paul Patel, Shawn Fellows and Chris Pascaretti (not pictured is Chris Hale).

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.