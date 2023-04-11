AMOA Announces New 2023-24 Leadership

During their annual membership meeting in Las Vegas during Amusement Expo, AMOA elected a new class of directors. The new Class of 2026 has eight operators and distributors from around the country, including Nicholas Comella, Shawn Dean, John Farmer, Tom Graham, John Humphrey, Don MacBrayne, Scott Renville and Greg Young.

The association previously elected their 2023-24 principal officers, who took the helm following Amusement Expo. They include President Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending), Vice President Michael Martinez (N2 Industries), Treasurer Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball & Amusement) and Secretary Brian Brotsch (Knox Amusement).

For more information on membership, visit www.amoa.com.