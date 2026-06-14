AMOA, AAMA Visit D.C. for Latest Fly-In

Last week, AMOA and AAMA were in Washington D.C. for another joint fly-in event, led by Dentons Global Advisors (DGA Group), the associations’ legislative counsel. AMOA reported that 35 meetings were conducted over two days in both the House and Senate.

Major talking points included fair banking access, tariffs and supply chains, and rising health care costs. On those issues, AMOA said:

Banks routinely classify amusement operators as “high risk” and abruptly close bank accounts – despite operating lawful, family-friendly businesses in all 50 states. We asked Congress to pass the FIRM Act and the Fair Access to Banking Act and ensure amusement operators are explicitly recognized as lawful businesses entitled to fair banking access. Many industry manufacturers rely on important components subject to tariffs up to 25% which results in production uncertainty, deferred investment, and higher prices. We asked Congress for a streamlined tariff exclusion process for components used in domestic manufacturing, and tariff predictability so our factories can plan. Small group premiums are projected to rise 11% or more in 2026. Small amusement businesses cannot spread risk like large corporations and face impossible choices between cutting coverage and losing skilled workers. We asked Congress to expand access to association health plans, increase the small business health care tax credit, and support transparency measures that help small employers control costs.

They also attended the annual Congressional Ballgame at Nationals Park and held an Arcade Game Showcase that invited Congressional offices to attend.