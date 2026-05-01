AMOA-AAMA Joint D.C. Fly-In Agenda Out

AMOA and AAMA recently released the preliminary schedule for their combined trip to Washington, D.C., from June 9-11.

On June 9, there will be a legislative briefing in the evening; on June 10, the groups will conduct Hill meetings during the day and attend the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in the evening.

There will be more Hill meetings on June 11 in the morning, followed by the AMOA-AAMA Game Room for Congress members and staff in the afternoon.

If you’re an AMOA member, click here to register. As an AAMA member, click here.