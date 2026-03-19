AMOA, AAMA Announce Award Winners

Also at Beers & Cheers were the association awards. AMOA Innovator Award winners included AMI Entertainment for AMI Spectra; Amusement Connect for Business Analytics; and EDCRemote.com for Max the Cap Dart App.

The AMOA Operator’s Choice winners were (once again) AMI Spectra and Silver Strike Bowling: League Night from Incredible Technologies.

On the AAMA side, their Lifetime Achievement Award went to Eugene Jarvis (pictured above with AAMA President Beth Standlee and AAMA Executive VP Pete Gustafson).

Their Manufacturer of the Year was Bandai Namco Amusement America; Distributor of the Year was Shaffer Distributing; Supplier of the Year was Rhode Island Novelty; Allied Member of the Year was Pinnacle Entertainment; and FEC Location of the Year was Star Lanes Polaris in Columbus, Ohio.